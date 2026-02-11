Live

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit cards to be out soon at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has not yet released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026. The admit card for the BIEAP 1st and 2nd year, when released, can be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. The theory exam for Class 11 or 1st year will begin on February 23 and will end on March 24, 2026. The exam will be held in single- from 9 am to 12 noon across the state. The Class 12 or 2nd year exam will begin on February 24 and will conclude on February 23, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates who will appear for the exam must verify their Name, Medium, and Subjects listed on their Hall Tickets. Any discrepancy noticed must be rectified by the RIO/DIEO through Principal before the examination day. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and more. ...Read More

