Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results: BSEB issues warning against fake calls asking for money

BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cautioned students and parents against false claims related to Matric (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) results, 2024. The board said some anti-social elements, posing as representatives of the BSEB are asking for money on phone calls to increase marks in Matric and Inter exams. Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results: BSEB issues warning against fake calls

“This is completely wrong, undesirable and illegal, for which it is necessary to take strict legal action against such anti-social elements,” the board said.

It has asked students and parents to report such incidents so that appropriate actions can be taken.

BSEB said answer sheets of Intermediate and Matric exams are barcoded and their confidentiality is intact.

It is not possible for anyone to change marks on the answer sheets, it added.

“There is an appeal to the general public that if they receive any phone call regarding the above, they should immediately lodge an FIR against such people in the local police station along with the phone number, or file a complaint in the concerned cyber crime cell,” the board said.