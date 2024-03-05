 Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results: BSEB issues warning against fake calls - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results: BSEB issues warning against fake calls asking for money

Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results: BSEB issues warning against fake calls asking for money

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2024 03:26 PM IST

Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results 2024: BSEB said answer sheets are barcoded, and their confidentiality is intact. It is not possible to change marks.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cautioned students and parents against false claims related to Matric (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) results, 2024. The board said some anti-social elements, posing as representatives of the BSEB are asking for money on phone calls to increase marks in Matric and Inter exams.

Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results: BSEB issues warning against fake calls
Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results: BSEB issues warning against fake calls

“This is completely wrong, undesirable and illegal, for which it is necessary to take strict legal action against such anti-social elements,” the board said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It has asked students and parents to report such incidents so that appropriate actions can be taken.

BSEB said answer sheets of Intermediate and Matric exams are barcoded and their confidentiality is intact.

It is not possible for anyone to change marks on the answer sheets, it added.

“There is an appeal to the general public that if they receive any phone call regarding the above, they should immediately lodge an FIR against such people in the local police station along with the phone number, or file a complaint in the concerned cyber crime cell,” the board said.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On