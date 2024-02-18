BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Live: Class 10th Social Science exam tomorrow

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Class 10th or Matric Social Science examination tomorrow, February 19. Bihar Board Matric exams started on February 15 and it will continue till February 23. BSEB Bihar Board Matric examination: Remaining exams February 19: Social Science February 20: Science February 21: English...Read More

February 22: Elective

February 23: Elective

Admit cards of Bihar Board 10th final examinations were issued to students ahead of the exams through their schools. They have to bring admit cards to the examination centre on all days.

BSEB has set up a control room for the Matric examinations and any complaint related to these examinations can be registered on the telephone numbers - 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227.

