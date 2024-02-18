Edit Profile
New Delhi280C
Sunday, Feb 18, 2024
    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Live: Class 10th Social Science exam tomorrow
    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Live: Class 10th Social Science exam tomorrow

    Feb 18, 2024 10:16 AM IST
    Bihar Board Matric exams started on February 15 and it will continue till February 23.
    Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Class 10th or Matric Social Science examination tomorrow, February 19. Bihar Board Matric exams started on February 15 and it will continue till February 23. BSEB Bihar Board Matric examination: Remaining exams February 19: Social Science February 20: Science February 21: English...Read More

    February 22: Elective

    February 23: Elective

    Admit cards of Bihar Board 10th final examinations were issued to students ahead of the exams through their schools. They have to bring admit cards to the examination centre on all days.

    BSEB has set up a control room for the Matric examinations and any complaint related to these examinations can be registered on the telephone numbers - 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227.

    Follow this live blog for Bihar board Matric exam paper analysis and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Bihar Board 10th exam 2024: Reporting time and time to read papers

    Candidates to reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes ahead of the exam start time.

    Fifteen additional minutes will be given to candidates to read question papers, BSEB said.

    Feb 18, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th Social Science paper tomorrow

    BSEB will conduct theClass 10 or Matric final examination for the Social Science paper tomorrow, February 19.

