BSEB Bihar Board Matric examination 2024 from today
BSEB Bihar Board Matric examinations 2024 will continue till February 23.
Class 10th or Matric final examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) begin today, February 15. On the first day of examinations, students will appear for Mother Tongue papers, and the Mathematics examination will take place on the second day, February 16. BSEB Bihar Board Matric examinations will continue till February 23, and candidates will appear for the Elective paper on the last day. BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Live Updates
BSEB Bihar Board 10th examination 2024 date sheet
February 15: Mother Tongue
February 16: Maths
February 17: Second Language
February 19: Social Science
February 20: Science
February 21: English
February 22: Elective
February 23: Elective
Admit cards of Bihar Board 10th final examinations were issued to students through their schools.
Students have to carry their admit cards to the examination centre on all days. They have been asked to reach the venue at least 30 minutes ahead of the exam start time.
Fifteen additional minutes will be given to candidates to read question papers, BSEB said.
The board has set up a control room for students, parents and others and it will remain operational from February 14 to February 23, 2024.
Any complaint related to these examinations can be registered on the telephone numbers - 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227.