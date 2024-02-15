BSEB Bihar Board Matric examination 2024 from today

Class 10th or Matric final examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) begin today, February 15. On the first day of examinations, students will appear for Mother Tongue papers, and the Mathematics examination will take place on the second day, February 16. BSEB Bihar Board Matric examinations will continue till February 23, and candidates will appear for the Elective paper on the last day. BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Live Updates BSEB Bihar Board Matric examination 2024(Photo by Santosh Kumar/For representation)

BSEB Bihar Board 10th examination 2024 date sheet

February 15: Mother Tongue

February 16: Maths

February 17: Second Language

February 19: Social Science

February 20: Science

February 21: English

February 22: Elective

February 23: Elective

Admit cards of Bihar Board 10th final examinations were issued to students through their schools.

Students have to carry their admit cards to the examination centre on all days. They have been asked to reach the venue at least 30 minutes ahead of the exam start time.

Fifteen additional minutes will be given to candidates to read question papers, BSEB said.

The board has set up a control room for students, parents and others and it will remain operational from February 14 to February 23, 2024.

Any complaint related to these examinations can be registered on the telephone numbers - 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227.