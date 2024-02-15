Bihar Board, CBSE 2024 Live: BSEB Matric, CBSE 10th, 12th exams from today
BSEB Bihar Matric, CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin its Class 10th or Matric Final examinations today, February 15. On the first day, Bihar board students will appear for the Mother tongue papers. Class 10 and 12 final examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also start today. For CBSE Class 10, Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa papers will be held on the first day while Class 12 Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital Market Operation and Physical Activity Trainer papers are scheduled for the first day. ...Read More
Admit cards of both CBSE and Bihar board Matric examinations were issued previously.
Follow this live blog for BSEB Bihar Board Matric, CBSE Class 10th and 12th final examination paper analysis and other updates.
CBSE Board exam 2024 Live Updates: Board's advisory amid farmer's protest
Amid traffic restrictions in Delhi due to the farmers’ march, CBSE has issued an advisory for board exam candidates, asking them to leave their homes early so that they can reach the venues in time. The board has also advised students to use metro services to reach their examination centres. Read more.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024 Live Updates: Control room
The board has set up a control room for students, parents and others, and it will remain operational from February 14 to February 23, 2024. Complaints can be registered on the telephone numbers - 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227.
Bihar BSEB 10th Exam 2024 Live Updates: 15 minutes to read papers
BSEB had informed that students will get 15 additional minutes to read question papers. The Class 10 final exam started at 9:30 am.
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Live Updates: Reporting time, admit card
Students have to report to the exam venue at least 30 minutes ahead of the exam start time. They have to carry admit cards to the exam venue on all days, BSEB said in its instructions to students.
BSEB Bihar Board Matric, CBSE Class 10th, 12th Live Updates: Exams from today
Bihar Board Class 10 and CBSE Class 10, 12 final exams will begin today, February 15.