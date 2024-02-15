Edit Profile
New Delhi130C
Thursday, Feb 15, 2024
    Bihar Board, CBSE 2024 Live: BSEB Matric, CBSE 10th, 12th exams from today
    Live

    Bihar Board, CBSE 2024 Live: BSEB Matric, CBSE 10th, 12th exams from today

    Feb 15, 2024 4:23 AM IST
    BSEB Bihar Matric, CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: Bihar Board 10th and CBSE 10th, 12th final exams from today.
    BSEB Bihar Board Matric, CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams 2024 Live Updates
    BSEB Bihar Board Matric, CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams 2024 Live Updates

    BSEB Bihar Matric, CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin its Class 10th or Matric Final examinations today, February 15. On the first day, Bihar board students will appear for the Mother tongue papers. Class 10 and 12 final examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also start today. For CBSE Class 10, Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa papers will be held on the first day while Class 12 Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital Market Operation and Physical Activity Trainer papers are scheduled for the first day. ...Read More

    Admit cards of both CBSE and Bihar board Matric examinations were issued previously.

    Follow this live blog for BSEB Bihar Board Matric, CBSE Class 10th and 12th final examination paper analysis and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    CBSE Board exam 2024 Live Updates: Board's advisory amid farmer's protest

    Amid traffic restrictions in Delhi due to the farmers’ march, CBSE has issued an advisory for board exam candidates, asking them to leave their homes early so that they can reach the venues in time. The board has also advised students to use metro services to reach their examination centres. Read more.

    Feb 15, 2024 4:16 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024 Live Updates: Control room

    Students standing in queue to appear in the Bihar Board Matric examination at B.N Collegiate School in Patna (Photo by Santosh Kumar)
    The board has set up a control room for students, parents and others, and it will remain operational from February 14 to February 23, 2024. Complaints can be registered on the telephone numbers - 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227.

    Feb 15, 2024 4:14 AM IST

    Bihar BSEB 10th Exam 2024 Live Updates: 15 minutes to read papers

    Students standing in queue to appear in the Bihar Board class 10th examination at B.N Collegiate School in Patna (Photo by Santosh Kumar)
    BSEB had informed that students will get 15 additional minutes to read question papers. The Class 10 final exam started at 9:30 am.

    Feb 15, 2024 3:46 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 Live Updates: Reporting time, admit card

    Students have to report to the exam venue at least 30 minutes ahead of the exam start time. They have to carry admit cards to the exam venue on all days, BSEB said in its instructions to students.

    Feb 15, 2024 3:14 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Matric, CBSE Class 10th, 12th Live Updates: Exams from today

    Bihar Board Class 10 and CBSE Class 10, 12 final exams will begin today, February 15.

