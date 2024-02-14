Bihar School Examination Board will begin BSEB Matric Exam 2024 on February 15, 2024. Class 10 or Matric annual examination will be conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. BSEB Matric Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, important instructions here (HT file)

The BSEB Matric examination will be conducted in two shifts on all days- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.45 pm.

BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Check important instructions

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the important instructions given below.

The admit card will have to be carried by the examinees to the exam centre on all days. All the appearing candidates will have to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. For shift 1, candidates will have to reach the exam centre by 9 am, and for shift 2, candidates will have to reach the exam centre by 1.30 pm. In all shifts, an initial time of 15 minutes will be given to the candidates to read and understand the questions. For visually impaired and disabled candidates who are unable to write on their own will be given permission to have a scribe. All such candidates will be provided 20 minutes of additional time per hour as compensation.

BSEB has set up a control room for students, parents and others, which will remain operational from February 14 to February 23, 2024. If anyone faces any kind of problem during the examination, they can inform the committee's control room on the telephone numbers - 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.