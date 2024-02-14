 BSEB Matric Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, important instructions here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Matric Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, important instructions here

BSEB Matric Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, important instructions here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 14, 2024 05:33 PM IST

BSEB Matric Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, February 15, 2024. The important instructions list is given here.

Bihar School Examination Board will begin BSEB Matric Exam 2024 on February 15, 2024. Class 10 or Matric annual examination will be conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.

BSEB Matric Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, important instructions here (HT file)
BSEB Matric Exam 2024 begins tomorrow, important instructions here (HT file)

The BSEB Matric examination will be conducted in two shifts on all days- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.45 pm.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Check important instructions

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the important instructions given below.

  1. The admit card will have to be carried by the examinees to the exam centre on all days.
  2. All the appearing candidates will have to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. For shift 1, candidates will have to reach the exam centre by 9 am, and for shift 2, candidates will have to reach the exam centre by 1.30 pm.
  3. In all shifts, an initial time of 15 minutes will be given to the candidates to read and understand the questions.
  4. For visually impaired and disabled candidates who are unable to write on their own will be given permission to have a scribe. All such candidates will be provided 20 minutes of additional time per hour as compensation.

BSEB has set up a control room for students, parents and others, which will remain operational from February 14 to February 23, 2024. If anyone faces any kind of problem during the examination, they can inform the committee's control room on the telephone numbers - 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On