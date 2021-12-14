CBSE 12th accountancy term 1: Reports on grace marks decision fake, says board

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The board’s statement came after news reports emerged quoting an audio message from the exam controller Sanyam Bharadwaj.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that no decision has been taken to award up to 6 marks as grace to students who had appeared for class 12 accountancy paper. The board’s statement came after news reports emerged quoting an audio message from the exam controller Sanyam Bharadwaj. 

Citing the reports as baseless and fake, the CBSE has said that none of the reporters have spoken to the exam controller and the board has not taken any such decision.

CBSE conducted accountancy paper for class 12 students on December 13. 

On Monday, the Board dropped a controversial passage asked in class 10 English paper after strong objection from students, parents and political leaders. The passage, which featured in the exam on Saturday, drew sharp criticism as it appeared to draw a link between “lack of parental authority in the home” and “the emancipation of the wife”. In a statement, CBSE controller examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj has said, “The matter was referred to a committee of subject experts. As per their recommendations, it’s been decided to drop the passage No. 1 and it’s accompanying questions of the question paper series JSK/1. Full marks will be awarded for this passage to all students concerned.”

