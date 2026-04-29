CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: When will Class 12 results be announced? check latest updates

Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.

The Board conducted the Class 12 examination from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

CBSE will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check, pass percentage and more.