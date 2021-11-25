CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 exam for major subjects from Nov 30; check guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the term 1 board exam for classes 10 and 12, in major subjects like Mathematics, English, Science, Social Science, from November 30 and December 1, respectively. The Board will continue holding exams for minor subjects or the subjects which have fewer takers along with the major subjects.

This is the first time the CBSE is holding board exams in two phases and in multiple-choice-question (MCQ) format.

CBSE term 1 board examinees should know the guidelines of the exam and follow them on the test day:

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes

The reading time has been increased to 20 minutes

The exam will start at 11.30 am

Separate sheet will be provided at the exam centre for rough work

Follow COVID-19 guidelines given by the Board

Schools will hold practical tests till December 23. There will be no external examiner for practical assessment and schools will conduct the exam with concerned school teacher.

In case students receive any sort of information related to the exam, they should confirm its authenticity from the official website of the Board.