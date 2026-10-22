CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 schedule when released?
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 will be released in due course of time. When released, the timetable can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can check the timetable through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. ...Read More
The Board will provide details including exam dates, subjects, timings and the guidelines to be followed during the exams in the timetable. The details about the practical examination will also be available.
The Class 10 and 12 board examinations are scheduled to be held in February 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift.
Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.
To download the exam timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
- Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2027 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, timetable, how to download and other details.
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- 22 Oct 2026, 10:30:24 AM IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: List of websites
cbse.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
- 22 Oct 2026, 10:24:25 AM IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: How to download timetable?
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: To download the exam timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2027 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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- 22 Oct 2026, 10:21:17 AM IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Number of candidates eligible
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.
- 22 Oct 2026, 10:20:43 AM IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Exam to be held in February
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The Class 10 and 12 board examinations are scheduled to be held in February 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift.
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- 22 Oct 2026, 10:17:25 AM IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Details to be available on timetable
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The Board will provide details including exam dates, subjects, timings and the guidelines to be followed during the exams in the timetable. The details about the practical examination will also be available.
- 22 Oct 2026, 10:13:29 AM IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where to check timetable?
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can check the timetable through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
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- 22 Oct 2026, 10:09:57 AM IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The date and time of the release of the timetable has not been announced yet.