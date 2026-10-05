CBSE Datesheet 2027 News LIVE: When, where to check Class 10, 12 timetable when out
CBSE Datesheet 2026 News LIVE: The Class 10, 12 timetable will be released and available on the official website of CBSE. Follow the blog for latest updates on timetable, how to check and more.
CBSE Datesheet 2027 News LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CBSE Datesheet 2027. The timetable will be released by the Board for Class 10, 12 together. Candidates who want to appear for the main class 10, 12 exams can check the timetable when out on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in....Read More
The exam schedule will also be available to candidates on other official website- cbse.nic.in.
The timetable will have exam dates, subjects, timings, and the guidelines to be followed during the exams. The details about the practical exams will also be available.
The Class 10, 12 board examination is scheduled to be held in February 2027. The exam will be held in single shift.
Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.
To download the exam timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
- Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2027 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, timetable, how to download and other details.
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- 5 Oct 2026, 11:34:06 AM IST
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: Timetables not out yet
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CBSE Datesheet 2027.
- 5 Oct 2026, 11:25:08 AM IST
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: List of websites to check
cbse.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
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- 5 Oct 2026, 11:22:12 AM IST
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: How to download timetable?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2027 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- 5 Oct 2026, 11:20:14 AM IST
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: 44 lakh students eligible to appear
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.
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- 5 Oct 2026, 11:15:58 AM IST
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: Exam to be held in February 2027
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: The Class 10, 12 board examination is scheduled to be held in February 2027. The exam will be held in single shift.
- 5 Oct 2026, 11:13:49 AM IST
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: Details to be available on timetable
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: The timetable will have exam dates, subjects, timings, and the guidelines to be followed during the exams. The details about the practical exams will also be available.
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- 5 Oct 2026, 11:10:46 AM IST
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: Other website to check timetable
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: The exam schedule will also be available to candidates on other official website- cbse.nic.in.
- 5 Oct 2026, 11:08:00 AM IST
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: Where to check timetable?
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: The timetable will be released by the Board for Class 10, 12 together. Candidates who want to appear for the main class 10, 12 exams can check the timetable when out on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
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- 5 Oct 2026, 10:58:09 AM IST
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: Date and time
CBSE Datesheet News LIVE: The date and time of the release of the Class 10, 12 timetable has not been announced yet.