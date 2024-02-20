The ISC (Class 12) students who appeared in the mathematics examination on Tuesday found the question paper to be moderately difficult, tricky and tad lengthy too. CISCE ISC Math Exam 2024: Students say paper was tricky and lengthy(Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

In Lucknow, students found the multiple-choice questions a bit tricky but section C was comparatively easy. The questions of section A covered the whole syllabus and was based on the specimen paper provided by the council.

Kashvi Pandey, a class 12 student of La Martiniere Girls College said, “The paper was very much application based. Despite general apprehension, we were able to give our best. Our pre board preparation helped us to understand and solve the questions quicker.”

Vaidehi Baranwal from LMGC said, “The paper was completely based on higher order thinking and practical application of the formulae. It was surely lengthy, additionally, I did find a few questions to be tricky but nonetheless the standard of ISC was maintained. The objective questions took longer than expected due to which I couldn't manage my time well but at the end I was able to complet all the questions.”

Chhavi, a student of City Montessori School, station road branch said: “The paper was mainly Application based and it required in-depth knowledge to solve certain graphical MCQs. It showcased a wide range of mathematical concepts at moderate difficulty level. A well-balanced distribution of topics contributed to a fair and thorough assessment.”

Dev Chaturvedi, another student from the same school said, “ The medium difficulty Mathematics paper provided a solid evaluation of fundamental concepts without overwhelming complexity. The statements were too complex to understand.”

Anshika Gupta, another student said, “Paper was moderate to difficult. 1 marks questions were application based and could not be solved until some 4-mark questions were from the Previous Year Question papers.”

Pranam Goyal, a student said: “The paper was of moderate level. The questions were application based. The in-depth knowledge was tested from MCQs and multiple concepts were questioned through various questions. Few questions were however lengthy. Overall the paper needed a thoughtful approach and problem solving skills.”

Piyush Tripathi, a student said: “The paper was very different from previous year papers. The paper was application based which made it a bit difficult. On a conclusion basis in depth knowledge was required for the paper.”

Shaurya Jaiswal said, “The paper was application based and involved usage of in-depth knowledge. There were many case studies in the paper which needed proper analysis. The paper was quite lengthy but doable. On a complete basis the paper was of moderate level.” Srishti Singh said, “The questions this year were very twisted and not direct. Somewhat deceptive language was used. The change in the pattern of the paper and its application-based nature was new to students and children are still adapting to this.”

Tanishka Sharma of St Joseph College said, “The ISC mathematics paper was overall moderate but a bit lengthy. The mcqs very conceptual and to the point but apart from that the rest of the paper was really calculative.”

Aarav Shukla of St Joseph College said, “The paper was more challenging compared to the previous year.It had a total of 22 questions divided into three sections.Out of the last two optional sections, Section C was easier. All questions were from the prescribed syllabus.”

Vasu, a student of City Montessori School, LDA branch said, “There were a few tricky questions." Another science Student Varnit said, “The paper was neither tough nor easy and I enjoyed solving it.” Jay said, “The paper needed better time management." Vineeta Kamran, the principal, praised the efforts made by the teachers that made students comfortable.

By and large the students found paper moderate and a few students are expecting full marks. However, the question on the topic Probability was tricky. The paper was lengthy but the students managed to finish the paper on time, said Tanmay Pandey and Anant Anand of Class XII here at CMS RDSO Campus.

Students of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, Chandigarh overall felt that the mathematics exam had gone as per their expectations. Vithal said that the exam wasn't hard but the way that the questions tested their understanding and application of the concepts made the exam a bit lengthy. Sashit Sapra added that the exam was well balanced, and all topics were covered almost equally from Chandigarh.