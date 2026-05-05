Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has released the GSEB SSC Result 2026 Date, Time. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam can check the results through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB SSC Result 2026 Date, Time: Gujarat Board 10th results releasing tomorrow

The Gujarat Board 10th results will be announced tomorrow, May 5, 2026 at 8 am.

The Class 10 board examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

As per past trends, the GSEB SSC results are announced in May. Check the details of the last few years.

2025: The Gujarat Board Class 10 results were announced on May 8. The overall pass percentage was 83.08%. Out of 7,62,485 regular students registered, 7,46,892 appeared, and 6,20,532 passed. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 87.24%, while boys recorded 79.56%.

2024: The Class 10 results were announced on May 12. Out of a total of 699,598 students who appeared for the exams, 577,556 students passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 82.56%.

2023: The GSEB SSC results were announced on May 25. The overall pass percentage was 64.62% in the GSEB SSC exams. Surat was the highest-performing district with a pass percentage of 76.45%. Over 4 lakh students passed the examinations last year.

2022: The results of Class 10 were announced on June 6, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 65.18%. A total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 503726 candidates passed the examination.

GSEB SSC Result 2026: How to check Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website by following the steps.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the results and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.