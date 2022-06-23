JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE Updates: Day 1 exam underway, paper analysis soon
- JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Live updates on day 1 exams here. Paper analysis will be available soon.
NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is conducting the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 between June 23 and 29, 2022. On the first day, the exam is being held in 2 shifts. The first shift started at 9 am and it will end at 12 pm. The second shift exam will begin at 3 pm.
Analysis of JEE Main 2022 session 1, day 1 examination will be available along with students' reactions when papers are over.
Students need to bring a copy of their JEE Main admit card along with a valid photo ID to get entry inside the exam venue. They need to follow COVID-19 guidelines and other instructions given on admit cards and at exam centres.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 23, 2022 11:07 AM IST
JEE Main 2022 answer key: Official and unofficial
Answer key of JEE Main 2022 will be published by coaching centres when the papers are over. However, these keys are unofficial. Official JEE Main answer keys, which will be used for result, will be published by NTA after all exams are over.
-
Jun 23, 2022 10:58 AM IST
JEE Main 2022 session 1 question papers
NTA will publish JEE Main 2022 question papers after June 29, when the exam is over. Before that, memory-based, unofficial question papers, based on feedback shared by candidates may be published by coaching centres.
-
Jun 23, 2022 10:55 AM IST
JEE Mains admit card 2022
NTA has released admit card for the first session of JEE Main. Those who are yet to download it can click on the link below:
-
Jun 23, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Details mentioned on JEE Main admit card
NTA has advised candidates ton check and confirm the following details on their JEE Main admit cards:
Reporting Time at Centre
Gate Closing time of Centre
Date of Examination
Shift and Timings of Test
Venue of Test
-
Jun 23, 2022 10:44 AM IST
JEE Main 2022 session 1: Shift timings
Shift 1: 9 am to 12 pm (12:30 for 3 hours 30 minutes paper)
Shift 2: 3 pm to 6 pm (6:30 for 3 hours 30 minutes paper)
-
Jun 23, 2022 10:41 AM IST
JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam underway
NTA is conducting JEE Main session 1 exam on June 23. The exam started at 9 am.
