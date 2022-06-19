Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala +2 Results 2022 Live: DHSE 12th result tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in
Live

Kerala +2 Results 2022 Live: DHSE 12th result tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in

  • DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 will be released tomorrow, June 20, 2022.
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Live Updates: DHSE 12th Result tomorrow
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Live Updates: DHSE 12th Result tomorrow(HT file)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 09:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

 Kerala Board of Public Examination will release the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exams can view their results at keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala DHSE exam was held at various exam centers across the state from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Kerala DHSE examinations plus 2 practical tests, was held throughout the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022.

Last year, V Sivankutty, the State Education Minister, held a press conference to announce the plus two results. The DHSE plus 2 results were released on July 28.

In year 2021 a total of 3,28,702 candidates passed the Kerala HSC or Plus 2 examination.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 19, 2022 09:42 PM IST

    Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: How to check

    Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

    On the homepage look for the result link

    Enter your log in details

    Your result will be displayed on the screen

    Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

  • Jun 19, 2022 09:35 PM IST

    Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exam results on June 20

    Kerala Board of Public Examination will release the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results tomorrow, June 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala board exam result result + 1 more
board exams

Kerala +2 Results 2022 Live: DHSE 12th result tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in

  • DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 will be released tomorrow, June 20, 2022.
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Live Updates: DHSE 12th Result tomorrow(HT file)
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Live Updates: DHSE 12th Result tomorrow(HT file)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 09:36 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
board exams

TN Plus 2 Result 2022 Live: Tamil Nadu 12th  Result tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

  • TN Plus 2 Result 2022 Live : TN Plus 2 Result 2022(TNDGE) will announce result of TN plus 2 exam results tomorrow, June 20.
TN Plus 2 Result 2022 Live : Tamil Nadu 12th Result tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in(PTI/File)
TN Plus 2 Result 2022 Live : Tamil Nadu 12th Result tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in(PTI/File)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 05:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
board exams

TN SSLC Result 2022 Live : Tamil Nadu 10th Result tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

  • TN SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: TN SSLC or class 10th result will be declared tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in. For more updated follow TN SSLC Live blog:
TN SSLC Result 2022 Live : Tamil Nadu 10th Result tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC Result 2022 Live : Tamil Nadu 10th Result tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 05:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
board exams

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: DHSE results tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in

  • Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20.
Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: DHSE results tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: DHSE results tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in
Published on Jun 19, 2022 03:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

UP board Inter results: Divyanshi bags first position, Yogesh clinches 2nd

  • UP Board Intermediate or class 12th result declared today, June 18.
UP board Inter results: Divyanshi bags first position, Yogesh clinches 2nd
UP board Inter results: Divyanshi bags first position, Yogesh clinches 2nd
Published on Jun 18, 2022 08:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story
board exams

92.23% jail inmates pass in high school, 70.83% in intermediate exam

  •  Inmates from 17 different Uttar Pradesh prisons, excelled in the UP Board's High School and Intermediate examination-2022.
92.23% jail inmates pass in high school, 70.83% in intermediate exam
92.23% jail inmates pass in high school, 70.83% in intermediate exam
Published on Jun 18, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj:
Close Story
board exams

UP Board 10th Result: Farmer’s son Prince Patel tops exam, secures 97.67%

Farmer’s son Prince Patel of Kanpur Nagar who topped the UP Board examination obtained 586 out of 600. He secured 97.67%. Student of Anubhav Inter College, Murlipur Rar of Kanpur district, Prince wants to join the Indian army and is keen to get through the National Defence Academy (NDA).
UP Board 10th Result
UP Board 10th Result
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 07:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story
board exams

UP Board 12th Result Topper List: Divyanshi tops UPMSP Class 12

UP Board 12th Result Topper List has been released. Divyanshi has topped the Class 12 board examination. 
UP Board 12th Result Topper List
UP Board 12th Result Topper List
Published on Jun 18, 2022 04:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

UP Board Class 12 Result 2022: UPMSP Inter result out, 85.33% students pass

UP Board Class 12 Result 2022 has been declared. UPMSP Intermediate result has been released and 85.33% students have passed the examination. 
UP Board Class 12 Result 2022(ht file photo)
UP Board Class 12 Result 2022(ht file photo)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 04:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Intermediate result declared, direct link here

UP Board 12th Result 2022 has been declared. UPMSP Intermediate Result has been declared and candidates can check the result on official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. 
UP&nbsp;Board&nbsp;12th&nbsp;Result&nbsp;2022:&nbsp;UPMSP Intermediate result declared, direct link here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Intermediate result declared, direct link here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 result declared on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 12th Result 2022 has been declared. UPMSP Class 12 result can be checked by appeared candidates through the direct link given below. The result can also be checked on HT portal. 
UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 result declared on upmsp.edu.in(PTI/File)
UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 result declared on upmsp.edu.in(PTI/File)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

UP Board Class 10 results: Girls outperform boys, pass percentage 88.18%

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly known as UP Board, on Saturday declared the high school (Class 10)-2022 exam results. In the exams, girls yet again outperformed boys.
UP Board Class 10 results: Girls outperform boys, pass percentage dips from 2021(HT File)
UP Board Class 10 results: Girls outperform boys, pass percentage dips from 2021(HT File)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 02:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByK. Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Close Story
board exams

UP Board class 10th result out: 88.18% Percent pass

  • UP Board class 10th result declared at upmsp.edu.in. This year over all pass percentage is 88.18%.
Up board class 10th result declared
Up board class 10th result declared
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 02:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

UP Board class 10th result out Prince Patel Tops the class 10 examination

  • UP class 10th board result out at upmsp.edu.in, Prince Patel tops Class 10th.
UP Board class 10th result declared at upresults.nic.in
UP Board class 10th result declared at upresults.nic.in
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

UP Board Class 10th result declared at upresults.nic.in: Direct link to check

  • UPMSP has released the Class 10 final examination results for 2022. Direct link is available here.
UP Board Class 10th result declared at upresults.nic.in: Direct link to check
UP Board Class 10th result declared at upresults.nic.in: Direct link to check
Published on Jun 18, 2022 02:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out