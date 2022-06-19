Kerala +2 Results 2022 Live: DHSE 12th result tomorrow at keralaresults.nic.in
- DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 will be released tomorrow, June 20, 2022.
Kerala Board of Public Examination will release the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results on June 20. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exams can view their results at keralaresults.nic.in.
The Kerala DHSE exam was held at various exam centers across the state from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Kerala DHSE examinations plus 2 practical tests, was held throughout the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022.
Last year, V Sivankutty, the State Education Minister, held a press conference to announce the plus two results. The DHSE plus 2 results were released on July 28.
In year 2021 a total of 3,28,702 candidates passed the Kerala HSC or Plus 2 examination.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 19, 2022 09:42 PM IST
Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in
On the homepage look for the result link
Enter your log in details
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
-
Jun 19, 2022 09:35 PM IST
Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exam results on June 20
Kerala Board of Public Examination will release the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results tomorrow, June 20.
