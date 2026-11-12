Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam's public examinations for 2027 will begin on March 1, with over 13 lakh students expected to appear for the SSLC and various higher secondary examinations, Minister N Samsudheen said on Thursday.

Keralam’s 2027 public exams to begin on March 1; over 13 lakh students to appear

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The schedule covers the Secondary School Leaving Certificate , Technical High School Leaving Certificate , Additional Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate , first and second-year Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations, as well as the corresponding examinations for students with hearing disabilities.

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Announcing the schedules at a press conference here, the General Education minister said around 4.25 lakh students were expected to appear for the SSLC examination, which would be conducted at 3,049 centres, including seven each in the Gulf countries and Lakshadweep.

The THSLC examination would be held at 46 centres, while the SSLC examination for hearing-impaired students would be conducted at 29 centres. The corresponding THSLC examination for hearing-impaired students would be held at two centres.

The AHSLC examination would be conducted at Kerala Kalamandalam, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The first and second-year Higher Secondary examinations would be held from March 2 to 30. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first and second-year Higher Secondary examinations would be held from March 2 to 30. {{/usCountry}}

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Around 9 lakh students are expected to appear for these examinations at approximately 2,000 centres across Keralam, the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.

The first and second-year Vocational Higher Secondary examinations would be conducted at 389 centres, with around 53,000 students expected to appear, the minister said.

The SSLC Information Technology practical examination would be held from February 1 to 15, followed by the model examination from February 16 to 20. The Higher Secondary model examinations would take place from February 11 to 24.

Evaluation of SSLC answer scripts would begin on April 5 and conclude on April 27, with results expected in the first week of May.

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Evaluation of Higher Secondary answer scripts would also commence on April 5, with the results expected to be announced by May 15, he said.

Detailed examination notifications would be issued by the Commissioner for Government Examinations, the minister added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.