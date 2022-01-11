NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: TMA submission link activated, know how to upload

National Institute of Open Schooling has activated the submission link of TMA for NIOS Class 10, 12 Session 2022. The link for downloading or uploading Tutor Mark Assignment has become operational with immediate effect. Candidates can download or upload their TMAs through the official site of students portal of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, for the learners of the current session i.e. Stream (Block 1) of the year 2021, NIOS has given an option to submit the TMAs online or offline at the respective study center. From the next session i.e. Stream 1 of the year 2021, it is mandatory for all the learners to submit/ upload the TMAs online only.

NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022: How to upload TMA

Candidates can check the steps given below to submit TMA online.

Visit the official site of Students portal of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Login to the account.

Prepare handwritten TMAs for each subject in PDF file.

From the student dashboard, click on download/ upload TMA.

Select the subject which you want to upload TMA and Select the medium/ language in which you have prepared TMA to upload.

Select the correct PDF and click on submit button to upload the TMA.

