Tamil Nadu class 12th, 10th board exam schedule released, check details here

Tamil Nadu board examination timetable has been released. The class 12th examination will be held from May 5 to May 28 and class 10th examination will be held from May 6 to May 30. The examinations for class 11th will begin from May 9 to May 3 .

Tamil Nadu Board ahs also released the examination schedule for class 6th to 9th (For all Govt./Aided and Matric Schools under Tamil Nadu State Common Board). Candidates can check the complete schedule at the official website at tnschools.gov.in.

The examination for class 6th to 9th will be held from May 5 to May 13.

The Practical Examination for class 12th,11th, and 10th will be held from April 24 to May 2.

Class Practical Exam Public/Board/Annual Exam Results 12th 25.04.2022 to 02.05.2022 May 5 to May 28 June 23 11th 25.04.2022 to 02.05.2022 May 9 to May 31 July 7 10th 25.04.2022 to 02.05.2022 May 6 to May 30 June 17 6th to 9th 02.05.2022 to 04.05.2022 (Only for IX Std) May 5 to May 13 May 30

‘The A.Y. 2022-23 would commence from 13.06.2022 except 11th standard. Sessions for 11th will start from 24.06.2022.’ reads the official notification.