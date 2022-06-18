UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 result releasing today on upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare UP Board 12th Result 2022 on June 15, 2022. UPMSP Class 12 result will be announced today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board Class 12 result will also be available on upresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for intermediate examination can check the result through the official site by entering the login credentials.

Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams was held from March 24 to April 13, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year, of whom 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams. UP Board Class 12 Result Live Updates

UP Board 12th Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.

Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.