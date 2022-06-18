UP Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 12 results releasing today
UP Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare UP Board 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The UPMSP Intermediate results will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 or Intermediate examination can check the results through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.
A total of 5192689 candidates were registered for the board examination of high school and intermediate this year. Of these 4775749 appeared in the examination and 416940 remained absent. A total of 2411035 candidates had registered for Intermediate exam out of which 2250742 were present and 160293 were absent.
The Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams was held from March 24 to April 13, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The Board result will be announced in the press conference to be conducted by UPMSP. For more related details candidates can check the official website.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 18, 2022 09:15 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh 12th Result 2022: Bonus marks in Maths
Students who wrote the Class 12 Mathematics exam in paper code 329FP will get 10 marks as bonus. Similarly, bonus marks will be awarded in the following papers:
324FF: 7 marks
324FH: 3 marks
324FI: 5 marks
324ZB: 4 marks
-
Jun 18, 2022 09:01 AM IST
UP Board Class 12 Result 2022: List of websites
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
-
Jun 18, 2022 08:46 AM IST
UPMSP 12th Result 2022: To be announced in press conference
UPMSP 12th Result 2022 will be announced in press conference. The press conference will be conducted at 4 pm today.
-
Jun 18, 2022 08:29 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Result 2022: Steps to check
Visit the official site of upresults.nic.in.
Click on UP Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Jun 18, 2022 08:14 AM IST
UPMSP 12th Results 2022: Where to check
-
Jun 18, 2022 07:57 AM IST
UP Board Class 12 Results 2022: Date and Time
UP Board Class 12 Results 2022 date and time have been announced. The Class 12 or intermediate results will be announced on June 18, 2022 at 4 pm.
