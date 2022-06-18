UP Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 12 results releasing today

UP Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare UP Board 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The UPMSP Intermediate results will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 or Intermediate examination can check the results through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

A total of 5192689 candidates were registered for the board examination of high school and intermediate this year. Of these 4775749 appeared in the examination and 416940 remained absent. A total of 2411035 candidates had registered for Intermediate exam out of which 2250742 were present and 160293 were absent.

The Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams was held from March 24 to April 13, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The Board result will be announced in the press conference to be conducted by UPMSP. For more related details candidates can check the official website.