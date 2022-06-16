Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results latest updates
Live

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results latest updates

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be announced soon. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 results can be checked by candidates on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. 
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022(ht file photo)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 02:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will announce UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 likely in second week of June, 2022. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 results when declared will be available on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The result for 10th, 12th can also be checked on other website- upresults.nic.in. 

The Class 10 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 and Class 12 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 in the state. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered but only 47,75,749 students out of them had finally appeared in the exams. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams. 

The Board completed the evaluation process of more than 2.25 crore Class 10, 12 answer sheets in the month of May. UPMSP has directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 16, 2022 02:15 PM IST

    UP Board Results 2022: Practical exam details 

    Around 1.05 lakh students who failed to appear in their intermediate practical examination-2022 of the UP Board were given a chance again. The practical exams for such candidates who missed them owing to any reason were conducted from May 17 to 20, 2022 in the state.

  • Jun 16, 2022 02:12 PM IST

    Where was UP Board English paper cancelled 

    The districts in which the exam was cancelled following the paper leak includes Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.

  • Jun 16, 2022 02:06 PM IST

    UPMSP Result 2022 for Class 10, 12: Evaluation process completed 

    The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets of Class 10 and class 12 examinees of 2022 undertaken at 271 centers spread across the state has been completed in May 2022.

  • Jun 16, 2022 01:56 PM IST

    UP board result 2022 class 10, class 12: List of websites 

    upmsp.edu.in

    upresults.nic.in

  • Jun 16, 2022 01:50 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2022: No official update yet

    UP board result 2022 date have not been disclosed by UPMSP yet. The Class 10, 12 result date can checked by candidates from the official site of UPMSP.

  • Jun 16, 2022 01:41 PM IST

    UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: When was exam conducted 

    Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in offline mode.

  • Jun 16, 2022 01:35 PM IST

    UP Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Exams conducted with 30 percent reduced syllabus

    This year, UP board 10th, 12th exams was conducted on 30% reduced syllabi, considering the impact of COVID-19 on academic activities of this year's batch. However, many questions in the exam were from this reduced portion, for which the board has decided to give students bonus marks.

  • Jun 16, 2022 01:25 PM IST

    UPMSP High School, Intermediate Result 2022: How to check

    Visit the official site of upresults.nic.in.

    Click on UP Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jun 16, 2022 01:19 PM IST

    UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022: Number of examinees 

    This year, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 47,75,749 of them appeared in the exams.

  • Jun 16, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Result: What Chief Minister said 

    CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday had expressed his concern and disappointment over the delay in the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022. He has asked the officials to announce the result date and time soon. 

  • Jun 16, 2022 01:05 PM IST

    UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Where to check 

    UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 will be announced by second week of June, 2022. The result for High School and Intermediate can be checked on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

  • Jun 16, 2022 12:58 PM IST

    UPMSP Board Results 2022: Date and Time 

    UPMSP Board Results 2022 date and time have not been disclosed by the Board yet. As per officials, the Class 10, 12 results will be announced in second week of June 2022. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upmsp up board result board exam result + 1 more
board exams

Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE 10th Result on June 17 at 1 pm

Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2022 date and time have been announced. The MSBSHSE 10th Result will be declared on June 17, 2022 at 1 pm. 
Maharashtra&nbsp;Board 10th&nbsp;SSC Result 2022:&nbsp;MSBSHSE 10th&nbsp;Result on June 17 at 1 pm(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE 10th Result on June 17 at 1 pm(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

TN SSLC Result 2022: List of websites to check Tamil Nadu TNDGE Class 10 results

  • TN SSLC Result 2022: Here is list of websites to check Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exam results. 
TN SSLC Result 2022: List of websites to check Tamil Nadu TNDGE Class 10 results
TN SSLC Result 2022: List of websites to check Tamil Nadu TNDGE Class 10 results
Published on Jun 16, 2022 11:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

HBSE 12th Results 2022: Meet the topper, a marginalised farmer's daughter

  • Kajal the daughter of a marginalised farmer from Haryana  Rohtak, has topped the board of school education Haryana (BSEH) class 12 examinations with 498 marks out of 500.
HBSE 12th Results 2022: Meet the topper, a marginalised farmer's daughter
HBSE 12th Results 2022: Meet the topper, a marginalised farmer's daughter
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 05:57 PM IST
Copy Link
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Close Story
board exams

BSEH Class 12 Results: Flour mill owner’s daughter is commerce stream topper

Sakshi-the eldest child of a flour mill owner Ram Singh of Pehowa town of Kurukshetra district has got the second position in the Class XII exams of Haryana Board and secured first position in commerce stream.
BSEH Class 12 Results: Flour mill owner’s daughter is commerce stream topper
BSEH Class 12 Results: Flour mill owner’s daughter is commerce stream topper
Published on Jun 15, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Close Story
board exams

Haryana Board HBSE 12th results 2022 out at bseh.org.in, direct link

  • Haryana Board class 12th result released at bseh.org.in.
Haryana Board HBSE 12th results 2022 out at bseh.org.in, direct link
Haryana Board HBSE 12th results 2022 out at bseh.org.in, direct link
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 05:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Class 10th results announced, details here

  • Kerala SSLC result 2022 has been declared. Students can check details like result websites, pass percentage, etc. here. 
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Class 10th results announced, details here(PTI)
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Class 10th results announced, details here(PTI)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

Kerala SSLC 10th result 2022 declared; Direct link, how to check Class 10 scores

  • Kerala SSLC result 2022 has been announced. Here is direct link to check Kerala Class 10 scores. 
Kerala SSLC 10th result 2022 declared; Direct link, how to check Class 10 scores(HT file)
Kerala SSLC 10th result 2022 declared; Direct link, how to check Class 10 scores(HT file)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 04:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

Kerala SSLC Results 2022: 99.26% students pass Kerala Class 10 exam

  • Kerala SSLC Result 2022: As many as 99.26% students have passed Kerala SSLC exam this year. 
Kerala SSLC Results 2022: 99.26% students pass Kerala Class 10 exam(HT file)
Kerala SSLC Results 2022: 99.26% students pass Kerala Class 10 exam(HT file)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

Haryana BSEH Class 12th result declared, all girls in top 3

  • Haryana Board 12th Result: The girls have grabbed all the three top positions in class 12 results. Kajal, a student of KCM senior secondary school at Rohtak’s Nidana topped the exam by securing 498 out of 500 marks.
Haryana BSEH Class 12th result declared, all girls in top 3(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Haryana BSEH Class 12th result declared, all girls in top 3(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 03:45 PM IST
Copy Link
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Close Story
board exams

Haryana Board 12th result 202: Rohtak girl Kajal tops with 498 marks

  • Haryana Board of School Education declared the Haryana Board 12th results 2022
HBSE class 12th result 2022 released at bseh.org.in.(HT File Photo)
HBSE class 12th result 2022 released at bseh.org.in.(HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 05:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 declared 87.08 % pass HBSE 12th exam

  • Haryana Board of School Education on June 15 declared the Haryana Board 12th results 2022
HBSE class 12th result declared at bseh.org.in(HT file)
HBSE class 12th result declared at bseh.org.in(HT file)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 04:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

HBSE Class 12 Result 2022 out: Steps to check Haryana Board 12th scores

  • HBSE on June 15 released the class 12th board result. Know how to check.
HBSE Class 12 Result 2022 out: How to check haryana Board 12 result(HT File)
HBSE Class 12 Result 2022 out: How to check haryana Board 12 result(HT File)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 declared at bseh.org.in

  • Haryana Board of School Education has released the Haryana Board 12th results 2022.
HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 declared at bseh.org.in(HT File)
HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 declared at bseh.org.in(HT File)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 02:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

UP Board Result: Give prior info about result declaration date, CM to officials

  • UP Board Results 2022: . CM tells officials that results of UP board examinations should be declared on time.
UP Board Results 2022: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that UP Board examinees must be waiting for their exam results.(HT file)
UP Board Results 2022: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that UP Board examinees must be waiting for their exam results.(HT file)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 02:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRajeev Mullick
Close Story
board exams

HBSE 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Haryana Board Class 12 Result

  • HBSE class 12th result 2022 result will be out at HBSE official website.
HBSE 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Haryana Board Class 12 Result
HBSE 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Haryana Board Class 12 Result
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out