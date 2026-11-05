The West Bengal government will release the WB Board Exam 2027 date sheet for Class 10 and 12 next week. The timetable for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams will be available on the official website of WBBSE and WBCHSE.

WB Board Exam 2027 Datesheet for Class 10, 12 to be released next week, exam likely begins in March

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The Class 10 and 12 examinations are expected to be deferred and will likely begin in March. According to a report by The Telegraph, Bengal school education minister Dipak Barman said the examination will be deferred because of the population census.

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The board has sent a revised examination schedule to the state education department for consideration, proposing to conduct the exams from March 2 to 16 instead of the earlier scheduled dates of February 15 to 25, the official told PTI.

The examinations are proposed to be held from 10.45 am to 2 pm, with 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper. Answer writing will begin at 11 am.

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Earlier, the examination was scheduled to begin on February 15 with first language paper and conclude on February 25 with Optional Elective Subjects. The First Language paper includes Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurumukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Santali. For the Second Language paper, students will appear for English if another language has been chosen as the first language, or Bengali/Nepali if English is the first language.

The Sewing and Needlecraft exam will be held from 10.45 am to 3 pm, and the Music, Vocal, and Instrumental exam will be held from 10.45 am to 1 pm. The Computer Application exam will be held from 10.45 am to 1.30 pm, and all vocational subjects exams will be held from 10.45 am to 12.30 pm.

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The ongoing population census is being conducted in two phases. The second phase in Bengal and several other parts of the country is scheduled to begin on January 25 and continue till February 28, 2027.

The timetable for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary will have details like exam dates, exam timings, practical exam details and other guidelines to appear for the exam.