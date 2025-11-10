TS SSC Exam Time Table 2026 News Live: How to check BSE Telangana Class 10 datesheet when out

The datesheet will comprise of exam dates, exam timings, general instructions and other details.

The exam pattern comprises of 80:20 assessment scheme. External board exam will comprise of 80 percent of the marks and 20 percent marks is allotted for internal assessment. Each subject will carry 100 marks.

To download the exam datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on TS SSC exam 2026 datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

