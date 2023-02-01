Education Budget 2023 Live Updates: What educationists want for next FY

Education Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the union budget for the 2023-24 financial year today, February 1. Sitharaman will deliver her budget speech in the Parliament at 11 am.

Sitharaman's budget speech will be broadcast on social media platforms like Facebook, You Tube and Twitter.

Watch Budget 2023 speech here

All eyes will be on the Education sector, which was allocated a record ₹1,04,277.72 crore for the 2022-23 financial year. The revised estimates of this allocation will also be revealed today.

Ahead of the union budget, education stakeholders have shared their views, expectations and pre-budget reactions. Follow all the latest updates here.