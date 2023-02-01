Education Budget 2023 Live Updates: What educationists want for next FY
Education Budget 2023 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her budget speech in the Parliament at 11 am.
Education Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the union budget for the 2023-24 financial year today, February 1. Sitharaman will deliver her budget speech in the Parliament at 11 am.
Sitharaman's budget speech will be broadcast on social media platforms like Facebook, You Tube and Twitter.
All eyes will be on the Education sector, which was allocated a record ₹1,04,277.72 crore for the 2022-23 financial year. The revised estimates of this allocation will also be revealed today.
Ahead of the union budget, education stakeholders have shared their views, expectations and pre-budget reactions. Follow all the latest updates here.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 01, 2023 09:47 AM IST
Education Budget 2023: Allocation in 2022-23 FY
In the 2022-23 financial year, the centre allocated ₹1,04,277.72 crore to the Education Ministry. This include ₹63,449.37 crore to the Depertment of School Education and Literacy and ₹40,828.35 crore to the Depertment of Higher Education. Revised estimates will be mentioned in the 2023-24 budget.
-
Feb 01, 2023 09:37 AM IST
Budget 2023 expectations: Need to strengthen the skilling infra
“Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), cybersecurity, data science and cloud-based technologies are rapidly growing. Their adoption by critical industries such as financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce etc. is driving demand for talent skilled in relevant technologies. Hence, it is the need of the hour to strengthen the skilling infrastructure to keep up with the labour market….”
-Subramanyam Reddy, Founder and CEO – KnowledgeHut upGrad
-
Feb 01, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Budget 2023 expectations: Scheme to support teachers
Dr Sandeep S Shenoy, Director Compliance & HOD Commerce, MAHE Manipal says, “There is a dire need for specific schemes to support teachers at the primary, secondary, and higher education level both from Government and Non-Government organisations…A Guru Suraksha Yojana may be initiated to support teachers, on the lines of Shiksha Suraksha Yojana, which is intended for the students, to channelise their intellectual capabilities towards alternative means of delivering knowledge to the learners in formal or informal channels of education.”
-
Feb 01, 2023 09:24 AM IST
Budget 2023 full coverage by Hindustan Times
For full coverage of Union budget 2023 by Hindsutan Times, click here.
-
Feb 01, 2023 09:23 AM IST
Budget 2023: Where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech
Watch FM Sitharaman's budget speech here.
-
Feb 01, 2023 09:22 AM IST
Union Budget 2023
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the union budget for 2023-24 financial year today, February 1, at 11 am.