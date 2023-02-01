Home / Education / News / 38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools: FM

38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools: FM

news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:12 PM IST

As many as 38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials poses for photographs outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials poses for photographs outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24. (PTI)
PTI |

As many as 38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the last last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, she said a national digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating quality books.

She also said the Centre will provide 5,300 crore assistance to drought-prone central region of Karnataka.

Further, the PM Awas Yojana outlay has been hiked by 66 per cent to 79,000 crore, she added.

Sitharaman also announced an increased capital outlay for infrastructure to spur private investment.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school teacher teachers
school teacher teachers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out