The number of Indian international students holding study permits for Canadian institutions is on course to be the lowest in over a decade.

The surge in Indian students entering Canada came in 2023, when they held 277,135 of the 680,620 study permits issued. more less

Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) showed that till the end of September, there were 263,340 study permit holders, including 51,900 Indians. If the numbers for the last quarter follow that trend, this will be the lowest annual figure since 2017, after Indians accounted for 52,620 of 264,270 study permit holders in 2016.

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Raghav Jain, principal lawyer at Toronto-based Vantage Immigration Law, noted that 82,935 study permits were issued to Indian students in 2017, compared with just 51,900 through the third quarter of 2026. "Even the pandemic-hit year 2020 saw 80,870. Canada is therefore on track for its lowest annual figure for Indian students in over a decade," he said.

“The sharp decline in study permits issued to Indian students reflects both Canada's increasingly restrictive immigration policies and its diminishing attractiveness as a destination for international education,” he added.

The surge in Indian students entering Canada came in 2023, when they held 277,135 of the 680,620 study permits issued. A year later, the number fell sharply, with Indians securing 188,110 of the 514,570 study permits in 2024. Last year, it more than halved, dropping to 93,660 of 380,175 permits.

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{{^usCountry}} Jain said refusals for permits were a “significant contributing factor” to the decrease. He added that in his immigration litigation practice, he has increasingly encountered “standardised, boilerplate refusals” that question whether the cost of studying in Canada is justified by prospective career benefits and educational alternatives in India, despite applicants having provided detailed study plans explaining their academic and career objectives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jain said refusals for permits were a “significant contributing factor” to the decrease. He added that in his immigration litigation practice, he has increasingly encountered “standardised, boilerplate refusals” that question whether the cost of studying in Canada is justified by prospective career benefits and educational alternatives in India, despite applicants having provided detailed study plans explaining their academic and career objectives. {{/usCountry}}

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Other factors are also at play, including Canada's study permit caps, with the new levels plan announced earlier this month projecting 150,000 student arrivals each year. The minimum living-expense requirement was also hiked from CA$ 10,000 from January 2024 to the current CA$ 23,448.

Canada has also tightened eligibility rules for post-graduation work permits, particularly for graduates from public-private college partnership programmes, while introducing additional language and field-of-study requirements, Jain explained. “These restrictions may have further discouraged prospective Indian students, many of whom consider post-graduation employment opportunities an important factor, when choosing where to study,” he said.

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He said he felt the outlook for Indian students would remain "challenging". “The question is no longer whether Indian students want to study in Canada, but whether Canada is making it increasingly difficult for them to do so,” he said.