CBSE 10th compartment results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:21 IST

CBSE 10th compartment exam results 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results class 10th compartment examination on its official website. A total of 56.55% students passed the compartment exam this year.

Students who had appeared in the CBSE class 10 compartment examination can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in. However, the direct link to check CBSE class 10 compartment results is not uploaded on the CBSE official website yet.

Direct link to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020.

The board conducted the class 10th Compartment examination from September 22 to 30, 2020, at 1248 centres spread across the country.

A total of 14,97,26 candidates appeared for the class 10 compartment exam out of which 82,903 students passed the exam this year.

How to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020 after it is uploaded:

1. Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in

2. Go to the result website and key in your credentials to login

3. Your CBSE 10th compartment result will be displayed on screen

4. Download and take a print out of the marksheet

Earlier in July, CBSE had declared the Class 10 board annual exam results. A total of 91.46% of students passed the examination. This year,a total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students scored more than 95% marks in CBSE class 10th examination.