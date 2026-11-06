CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: IIM CAT hall tickets releasing today at iimcat.ac.in

Admit cards for all eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password between 6 November and 29 November 2026.

The IIM CAT examination will be held on November 29, 2026. The exam will comprise 68 questions across three sections: Section I will have Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II will have Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III will have Quantitative Ability. The total duration of the exam will be two hours.

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

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