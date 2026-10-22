JEE Mains 2027 Registration Date LIVE: When will JEE Session 1 application process begin?

The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and from January 28 to 30, 2027. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates who are applying for the exam should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. The candidates who will appear for Class 12 in 2027 can also apply. For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2027, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class XII / equivalent Examination in 2025, 2026 or are appearing in 2027, irrespective of their age, can appear in the JEE (Main) – 2027 Examination.

The exam comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2A and 2B. Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

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