NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When, where to check provisional key when out
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: NTA NEET provisional key will be available on the official website of NTA NEET. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link and more.
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will likely release the NEET UG Answer Key 2026 soon. When released, candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. The Agency will display the scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses on the official website. The objection window will also open after releasing the answer key. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged....Read More
The NEET UG examination was held across the country and abroad on May 3, 2026. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode. The examination will be conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The exam comprised of 180 questions of 720 marks.
Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional answer key, direct link and more.
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: What after answer key is released?
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Helpline and contact information
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Candidates may reach out to NTA for any clarification through the following
channels (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM):
• Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700
• Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in
• Website: neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check
neet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: How to download provisional key?
Visit the official website of NTA NEET.
Click on NEET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: About the exam
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The examination will be conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The exam comprised of 180 questions of 720 marks.
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The NEET UG examination was held across the country and abroad on May 3, 2026. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode.
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Know about processing fee
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Objection window to open with answer key
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The objection window will also open after releasing the answer key.
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Recorded responses to release with provisional key
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The Agency will display the scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses on the official website.
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Where to check NTA NEET results?
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: When released, candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Date and time
NEET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The date and time of the release of the answer key has not been shared yet.