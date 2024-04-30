NEET UG 2024 Admit card Live: NTA expected to release NEET UG hall tickets soon, latest updates here
The National Testing Agency or NTA is expected to release the admit cards for NEET UG 2024 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. Notably, the NTA has already released the NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip which can be downloaded by registered candidates on the official website....Read More
It may be mentioned here that the NEET UG 2024 entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024, in a single shift from 2 PM. to 5:20 PM. The examination will be held in 571 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country in pen and paper mode. It will be conducted in languages that include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Telegu, and Tamil.
As many as 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on the NEET UG admit card date, direct link, and other details.
NEET UG 2024 Admit card Live: How to download admit card when released?
Once released, the NEET UG 2024 admit card can be downloaded with the following steps:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the link NEET UG admit card link.
- Enter your credentials on the log in page.
- The NEET UG Admit Card 2024 will be displayed.
- Download and print out the NEET UG Admit Card 2024 for further need.
NEET UG 2024 Admit card Live: What is the duration of the examination?
The NEET UG 2024 will be conducted for 3 hours and 20 minutes.
NEET UG 2024 Admit card Live: When is the admit card expected to be released by NTA?
The NEET UG 2024 admit card is expected to be released anytime this week, ahead of the exam on May 5.
NEET UG 2024 Admit card Live: What are the exam timings of NEET UG 2024?
The NEET UG 2024 will be in a single shift from 2 PM. to 5:20 PM.
NEET UG 2024 Admit card Live: When is the exam scheduled to be held?
The NEET UG 2024 is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024.
NEET UG 2024 Admit card Live: Exam city slips already released on official website
The NTA has already released the advance city intimation slips on its official website, which can be downloaded by registered candidates.
NEET UG 2024 Admit card Live: Where will the admit cards be released and downloaded
When released, the NEET UG 2024 hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website exams.nta.ac.in or neet.ntaonline.in.
NEET UG 2024 Admit card Live: Hall tickets expected soon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the hall tickets for NEET UG 2024 soon.