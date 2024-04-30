NEET UG 2024 Admit card Live: NTA expected to release NEET UG hall tickets soon, latest updates here

The National Testing Agency or NTA is expected to release the admit cards for NEET UG 2024 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. Notably, the NTA has already released the NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip which can be downloaded by registered candidates on the official website....Read More

It may be mentioned here that the NEET UG 2024 entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024, in a single shift from 2 PM. to 5:20 PM. The examination will be held in 571 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country in pen and paper mode. It will be conducted in languages that include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Telegu, and Tamil.

As many as 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on the NEET UG admit card date, direct link, and other details.