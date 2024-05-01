NEET UG 2024: Appearing for the exam, here is some expert advice for you

NEET UG exam is a critical gateway for aspiring medical and dental students across India. It ensures fairness, and transparency and is a merit-based selection of students in the highly competitive field of medical education. NEET UG 2024: While there is no time to go into the depths of each subject with this limited time remaining, students should aim for doubt resolution. (HT file photo)

The last few days leading up to the NEET UG exam are particularly crucial for aspirants as they represent the culmination of months of rigorous preparation. With the NEET UG exam on the horizon, students should focus on revising key concepts, fine-tuning their syllabus, and honing their time management skills.

These final days allow students to solidify their understanding, rectify weaknesses, and build confidence for the exam day. The pressure of the approaching exam deadline also serves as a motivator, driving students to push their boundaries and strive for excellence. This comprehensive guide discusses ways to strategize effectively and maximize the NEET UG score in these final days.

It is important to plan these days effectively to ensure that the body and mind is well geared up for the upcoming exam. While there is no time to go into the depths of each subject with this limited time remaining, students should aim for doubt resolution. It should be a priority to clear up any confusion in all the subjects and to utilize expert resources or online forums dedicated to NEET preparations.

Sample tests or mock tests are also a good way to identify weaknesses. Students can try to solve the previous years' question papers or sample papers and then analyze performance in these tests to identify strengths and weaknesses. Effective time management is often as important as the knowledge of the subjects.

Students should adhere strictly to the NEET exam timeline in mock sessions to enhance time management skills.

Focus on high-yield or high-scoring topics can help effectively break down the study time.

A good way to do this would be to have a structured study timetable. Having a one-glance timetable will ensure that all important topics are comprehensively covered and there is ample time for revision.

Targeted revision is needed to ensure good performance. Based on the error analysis, specific topics or concepts requiring revision should be identified. It is also important to prioritize the areas and revise intensively to address knowledge gaps and strengthen weak areas.

Active recall techniques like writing practice questions, explaining concepts aloud, or creating flashcards strengthen memory to help retrieve information during the exam.

Avoid dedicating entire study sessions to a single subject. Instead, alternate between revising different subjects biology, physics, and chemistry throughout the day. This keeps the brain engaged and prevents any information overload.

Students should make it a point to schedule short breaks (10-15 minutes) after every hour of focused study. One should get up, walk, stretch, and get fresh air.

These breaks help prevent burnout and improve concentration during the study sessions.

Setting clear and achievable goals is key to staying motivated and on track. Students should utilize the SMART – Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Timebound - principle to formulate study goals. For instance, students should clearly define what they want to achieve with each study session.

Instead of aiming to study Biology, set a goal to review the human physiology chapter focusing on the nervous system.

There should be a way to determine how progress is measured. This could involve practicing a specific number of questions or completing a certain number of flashcards. Setting realistic goals within a timeframe will help streamline learning. Trying to cover vast sections in a short period can be

counterproductive. It is important to ensure that goals align with the NEET UG syllabus and your overall exam strategy. Assigning a specific timeframe for completing each goal within the daily study schedule can promote efficient time management.

To perform well, adequate rest for the mind and body is required. Sleep needs to be optimized for peak performance. Sleep is not a luxury in the final stretch, it's a necessity. A well-rested brain functions at its optimal capacity, allowing students to recall information effectively, think critically, and manage the exam efficiently.

To be able to optimise sleep, students need to aim for a consistent sleep pattern that aligns with the timing of the exam. The sleep-wake cycle should also be regulated in order to promote better sleep quality. A relaxing bedtime routine like a warm bath or light meditation can help students unwind and prepare for good quality sleep. The final days can be stressful, but maintaining a positive attitude is essential for optimal performance.

(Author Mohit Tyagi is Founder Competishun, which offers coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET exams in Online and offline format.Views expressed are personal.)