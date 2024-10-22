OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024 out at ossc.gov.in, raise objections till October 24

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group B and C can download the answer key through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024 out, raise objections till October 24

The prelims examination answer key was released on October 21, 2024. The last date to raise objections is October 24, 2024.

Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 for various posts out at exams.nta.ac.in, download link here

The official notice reads, “the candidates concerned may register objections, if any, against the provisional answer key in online mode only by logging in the above website using their user credential latest by 24.10.2024. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered. Candidates are advised to refer the ‘USER MANUAL’ attached below.”

OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Click on OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024 objection window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Select the answer you want to raise objection for.

Now add your answer and upload the documents to support your answer.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

OSSC CGL examination was held on October 20, 2024. The preliminary examination was held in one sitting through OMR mode in all 30 districts across the state. It comprised of 150 questions, and the total marks was 150. The duration of the examination was 150 minutes.

The OSSC CGL registration process started on April 5 and ended on May 2, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill 586 posts in the organization. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of OSSC.

Official Notice Here