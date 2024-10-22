Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 for various posts out at exams.nta.ac.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 for various posts. The admit card of the examination for various posts in the High Court of Gujarat, District Court, Industrial Courts and Labour Courts under Recruitment Drive-2024 can be downloaded from the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.ac.in and also from ghcrec.ntaonline.in. Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 for various posts out, download link here

The examination will be conducted on October 26 and 27, 2024 in three shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, second shift from 1 pm to 3 pm and third shift from 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

On October 26, exams will be held for Computer Operator, Court Manager, and Driver posts, and on October 27, exams will be held for Court Attendant, Deputy Section Officer, and Process Server/ Bailiff.

Candidates can download the admit card using their application number, date of birth, post name and security pin.

Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the roll number and admit card will be different for each post. Therefore, candidates who have applied for more than one post, are required to download the Admit Card separately for each post. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NTA.