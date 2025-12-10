RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Exam city slip expected to be out today

The written examination for various posts in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) will be held on December 20, 2025.

The second CBT will be held on December 20, 2025. The exam duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 120 questions will be asked for 120 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections- General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

"The link for viewing exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs", read the official notice.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link and more.