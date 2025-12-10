RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Exam city slip expected to be out today
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: Exam city slip will likely be out soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 on December 10, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for Computer-Based Test 2 can check and download the exam city slip through the official websites of the regional RRBs....Read More
The written examination for various posts in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) will be held on December 20, 2025.
The second CBT will be held on December 20, 2025. The exam duration is for 90 minutes. A total of 120 questions will be asked for 120 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections- General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning.
"The link for viewing exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs", read the official notice.
This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link and more.
How to download exam city slip?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Vacancies to be filled
What official notice reads?
Pattern of exam
When will exam be held?
Where to check exam city slip?
Date and time
