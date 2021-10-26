SSC CHSL admit card released for skill test, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission on October 26 has released the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Skill Test 2019. Candidates who have to appear in the CHSL exam- 2019 skill test can download their admit card from the official website of SSC .

The CHSL exam 2019 skill test will be held on November 3. The admit card is released for the Central Region, Western Region( Mumbai), MP Sub Region, North Western region (Chandigarh), and North Eastern region.

How to download the admit card for the CHSL exam

Visit the official website of SSC

Click on the lick given to download the admit card

Go to region for which you want to download admit card

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout