SSC CHSL admit card released for skill test, direct link here

Published on Oct 26, 2021 09:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Staff Selection Commission on October 26  has released the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Skill Test 2019. Candidates who have to appear in the CHSL exam- 2019 skill test can download their admit card from the official website of SSC .

The CHSL exam 2019 skill test will be held on November 3. The admit card is released for the Central Region, Western Region( Mumbai), MP Sub Region, North Western region (Chandigarh), and North Eastern region.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the central region

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for MP-Sub region

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the western region( Mumbai)

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the northwestern sub-region ( Chandigarh)

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the North Eastern region

How to download the admit card for the CHSL exam

Visit the official website of  SSC

Click on the lick given to download the admit card 

Go to region for which you want to download admit card

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout

