SSC to declare CHSL and SI in Delhi police, CAPFs exam result next week

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on September 6 had announced the tentative schedule of the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018, the tier 2 result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 and physical efficiency test result of the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020.

The SSC had said in a notification that these results will be announced on September 30.

SSC result link

The official website of the Commission is ssc.nic.in. In case, the Commission reschedules the result declaration, the new dates will be notified on the website.

On October 31, it is likely to declare the final results of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 and Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020.

The SSC CGL exam 2020 tier 1 result will be declared on December 11.

SSC results: Know how to check

Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Download the result file. SSC usually releases the results in the form of a PDF file.

Check your roll number and name

For details on cut-off, the SSC would release another PDF file