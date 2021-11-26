UGC NET Admit Card 2021 for Nov 29 to Dec 5 exams released, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2021 for Nov 29 to Dec 5 exams. Candidates who will appear for National Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The admit card has been released on exams on November 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4 and 5, 2021.

The examination will be conducted for 180 minutes without any break between Paper I and Paper 2. The first shift will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET through these simple steps given below.

Download link here

UGC NET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.