UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: NTA to release UGC NET December exam city slip today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: Exam city slip for UGC NET exam will be released by NTA on November 25, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city link and other details here.
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET December exam city slip today, November 25, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the UGC NET December examination can download the city intimation slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More
The exam city slip, scheduled for release on November 23, was postponed to November 25, 2026.
To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The UGC NET exam will be held from December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link and more.
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- 25 Nov 2026, 11:06:52 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: When will exam gates close?
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: Gates of the examination centers will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.
- 25 Nov 2026, 10:54:13 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: List of websites to check
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
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- 25 Nov 2026, 10:51:20 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: Exam pattern
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: The test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.
- 25 Nov 2026, 10:47:41 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: Exam shift timings
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
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- 25 Nov 2026, 10:44:15 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: Exam dates
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: The UGC NET exam will be held from December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026.
- 25 Nov 2026, 10:41:09 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: How to download exam city slip?
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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- 25 Nov 2026, 10:38:06 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: Exam city slip release date postponed
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: The exam city slip, scheduled for release on November 23, was postponed to November 25, 2026.
- 25 Nov 2026, 10:35:11 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: Where to check exam city slip link?
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: Candidates who want to appear for the UGC NET December examination can download the city intimation slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
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- 25 Nov 2026, 10:32:06 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: Date and time
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Date: November 25
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Time: Unknown