The exam city slip, scheduled for release on November 23, was postponed to November 25, 2026.

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

Check the exam city slip and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UGC NET exam will be held from December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.

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