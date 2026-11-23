UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: NTA to release exam city slip today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: NTA UGC NET exam city slip will be released today, November 23 and can be downloaded through the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 today, November 23, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the UGC NET examination can check and download the exam city slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More
The UGC NET exam will be held from December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The test paper will consist of two sections; both sections will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.
To check and download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link, how to check and more.
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- 23 Nov 2026, 10:42:03 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Steps to download exam schedule
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET December Exam 2026 schedule link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- 23 Nov 2026, 10:20:40 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
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- 23 Nov 2026, 10:17:08 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: How to download exam city slip
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: To check and download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- 23 Nov 2026, 10:14:14 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Exam pattern
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: The test paper will consist of two sections; both sections will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.
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- 23 Nov 2026, 10:04:03 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
- 23 Nov 2026, 10:01:08 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: The UGC NET exam will be held from December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026.
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- 23 Nov 2026, 09:58:48 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Where to check exam city slip link?
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the UGC NET examination can check and download the exam city slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- 23 Nov 2026, 09:55:24 AM IST
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Date: November 23
UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2026 Time: Unknown
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