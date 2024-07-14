CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Where and how to check scores when announced

CUET UG 2024 Result Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 soon. Once released, candidates can check their results and download the scorecards from exams.nta.ac.in/CUET. Candidates must use their application numbers and dates of birth as login credentials to download CUET UG results....Read More

The scorecards will also be available on cuetug.ntaonline.in.

The entrance test was held from May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 at various exam centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India.

This time, the test was held in a hybrid mode.

The provisional answer key of CUET UG was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9. The result and final answer key are expected next.

Check live updates on the CUET UG result key below.