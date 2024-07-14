CUET UG 2024: NTA announces re-test for ‘affected' candidates, exam scheduled for July 19, notice here

Even as anticipation grows over the announcement of the CUET UG Results 2024, the National Testing Agency or the NTA has announced a re-examination for the ‘affected’ candidates who had filed grievances regarding the exam conducted for CUET-UG. CUET UG results 2024 live updates CUET UG 2024: Re-examination for 'affected' candidates to be held on July 19, 2024, as announced by the NTA. (Representative image)

As per the NTA, the CUET UG 2024 re-examination will be held on July 19, 2024. The exam will be held in a CBT (Computer-Based Mode).

Admit Cards for all affected candidates will be issued soon, said the NTA. The candidates will be able to download the admit cards using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the official website.

The NTA notice read, “The grievances received from candidates up to 30 June 2024, regarding the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination, as well as the complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between 07 July and 09 July 2024 (before 05:00 P.M.), have been reviewed. Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on 19 July 2024, Friday, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.”

“Information to all such affected candidates has been sent through e-mail mentioning their subject code(s),” the notice added.

It may be mentioned here that the move follows NTA’s earlier notice issued on July 7 wherein it stated that it would conduct a retest for CUET UG candidates from July 15 to 19 if any grievance raised by them about the conduct of the exam is found correct.

CUET UG's final answer key is being prepared

In the latest notice, the NTA informed that subject experts are currently preparing the CUET UG final answer key based on the challenges received by candidates on the provisional answer key. The final answer key will be uploaded soon on the official website.

“The challenges were invited from 07 to 09 July 2024 vide Public Notice dated: 07 July 2024. All challenges received online were shown to the concerned subject experts. Based on the feedback of the subject experts, the Final Answer Keys are being prepared and the same will be uploaded soon on the official website of the CUET (UG) – 2024,” read the notice.

Notably, the delay in CUET UG results comes in the backdrop of the alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET and UGC NET.

