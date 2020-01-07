e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Education / DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Application for 536 posts begins. 10th pass, engineers, graduates can apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Application for 536 posts begins. 10th pass, engineers, graduates can apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: The online application process for 536 posts begins today on January 7. The last date to apply is February 6, 2020. Candidates can apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

education Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB Recruitment 2020
DSSSB Recruitment 2020(HT File)
         

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started accepting online applications for 536 vacant posts including junior clerk, stenographer, Hindi translator cum assistant, assistant engineer, draftsman, lab assistant, section officer, store keeper and others. 

The online application process has begun today, January 7 and the last date to apply is February 6, 2020. Candidates can apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Rs 100 has to be paid for each application by the candidate.

The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

There are various posts on offer. For each post, the educational qualification is different. Candidates who have passed class 10th having a certificate in shorthand and typing can also apply for some posts. There are some posts for graduates, engineers and MBA degree also.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to check full details.

Check official notification here

 

tags
top news
JNU violence: ‘Occupy Gateway’ protesters in Mumbai moved to Azad Maidan
JNU violence: ‘Occupy Gateway’ protesters in Mumbai moved to Azad Maidan
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
‘India-US ties have grown from strength to strength’: PM in call to Trump
‘India-US ties have grown from strength to strength’: PM in call to Trump
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Couple given 48 hours to change wedding venue. President Kovind to the rescue
Couple given 48 hours to change wedding venue. President Kovind to the rescue
‘Earlier I would go overboard’: Rohit’s new way after record-breaking year
‘Earlier I would go overboard’: Rohit’s new way after record-breaking year
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News