DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Application for 536 posts begins. 10th pass, engineers, graduates can apply

education

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:50 IST

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started accepting online applications for 536 vacant posts including junior clerk, stenographer, Hindi translator cum assistant, assistant engineer, draftsman, lab assistant, section officer, store keeper and others.

The online application process has begun today, January 7 and the last date to apply is February 6, 2020. Candidates can apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Rs 100 has to be paid for each application by the candidate.

The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

There are various posts on offer. For each post, the educational qualification is different. Candidates who have passed class 10th having a certificate in shorthand and typing can also apply for some posts. There are some posts for graduates, engineers and MBA degree also.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to check full details.

Check official notification here