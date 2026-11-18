Ed-tech start-up NeeevAI says it has signed contracts with 25,786 schools across India to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) as a regular subject from Class 1 to 12.

Started in April 2025 as a dissertation project, NeeevAI initially partnered with two schools. (Representatioanal Image)

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According to Dr Arjun Singh Bedi, founder, the company expects to reach 3.1 million students by April 2027.

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Started in April 2025 as a dissertation project, NeeevAI initially partnered with two schools. It says it has since trained over 2 lakh teachers to deliver its AI curriculum.

The programme includes textbooks, robotics kits, a digital learning platform and teacher training. It also offers AI certification, hackathons and internship opportunities to students. The company says it has authored and self-published 12 AI textbooks, which are being used in its partner schools, including Delhi Public School, Rohini.

NeeevAI is a fully bootstrapped and has received an endorsement letter from the Union ministry of education. It has also signed an MoU with IIT Madras Pravartak for industry-recognised certification and is a partner of UNESCO's Responsible AI Global Council. Its programme also includes Google certification and Canva Pro licences at no additional cost to schools.

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