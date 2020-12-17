e-paper
Board exams 2021: Education Minister's interaction with teachers postponed

Board exams 2021: Education Minister’s interaction with teachers postponed

Union education minister’s interaction with teachers regarding upcoming board exams that was scheduled to take place on December 17 has been postponed to December 22.

education Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 13:18 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank(PTI)
         

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s interaction with teachers to discuss the upcoming board exams scheduled for December 17, has been postponed to December 22.

The education minister will be live on his Twitter handle and Facebook page at 4pm on December 22 to discuss the board exams and answer queries and concerns regarding the same. Till then, teachers can keep sharing their queries on Twitter using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

The information about the postponement has been shared on the official Twitter handle of the Education Ministry.

“Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank will go #live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board #exams.Till then keep sharing your queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” reads the tweet.

 

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on December 10 interacted with students and said the dates for board exams and other competitive exams will be announced well in advance so as to ensure that students do not face difficulties

