News / Education / Employment News / AIESL recruitment 2023: Apply for Executive and other posts till Nov 28

AIESL recruitment 2023: Apply for Executive and other posts till Nov 28

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 18, 2023 06:10 PM IST

AIESL invites applications for Executive, Jr Executive, DY Manager & other posts.

AIESL has invited applications for Executive, Jr Executive, DY Manager and other posts. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aiesl.in.

Last date to apply for AIESL recruitment 2023 is November 28

AIESL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 52 vacancies.

Executive Marketing: 1

Jr. Executive Marketing: 2

Executive HR: 4

Executive IR: 2

Officer HR: 8

Executive MM: 2

Dy Manager MM: 8

Officer MM: 4

Executive Finance ( Level-II)/ Executive Finance (Sr.Level): 5

Executive Finance: 4

Jr. Executive Finance: 7

Assistant Manager Finance: 5

Direct link to apply

AIESL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aiesl.in. After the submission of the application form candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form to the below mentioned address:

To

Chief Human Resource Officer

AI Engineering Services Limited

2nd Floor, CRA Building,

Safdarjung Airport Complex,

Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi – 110 003

The last date of receipt of the application is November 28.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
