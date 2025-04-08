Menu Explore
DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 150 posts, registration begins tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 08, 2025 07:14 PM IST

DRDO GTRE will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply from April 9 onwards. 

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Gas Turbine Research Establishment has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of NATS at nats.education.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 150 posts in the organisation.

DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 150 posts
DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 150 posts

The registration process will begin on April 9 and will end on May 8, 2025. The first list of shortlisted candidates will be published on May 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Graduate Apprentice Trainees- Engineering: 75 posts

2. Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Non Engineering: 30 posts

3. Diploma Apprentice Trainees: 20 posts

4. ITI Apprentice Trainees: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualifications through the Detailed Notification available here.

The candidates' age limit should be between 18 and 27. (The Upper Age limit for Reserved Categories and Persons with Disabilities [PWD] is as per the Govt. of India Rules in vogue.)

Selection Process

Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Engineering (B.E / B.Tech / Equivalent), Graduate Apprentice Trainees - Non Engineering (B.Com / B.Sc / B.A / BCA / BBA), Diploma Apprentice Trainees / ITI Apprentice Trainees: Depending upon the vacancies available in various disciplines, selection of candidates will be carried out by short listing based on Academic Merit, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

Other Details

The apprenticeship tenure for the above categories/trades would be 12 months, commencing from the execution of the apprenticeship contract.

Where to Apply

Candidate may also submit offline application as per format attached along with relevant documents or scanned copy of the same may be sent via e-mail hrd.gtre@gov.in. The offline applications should be sent to the following address:- The Director, Gas Turbine Research Establishment, DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Post Box No. 9302, CV Raman Nagar, BENGALURU - 560 093. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
