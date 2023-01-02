DU Recruitment: 111 Assistant Professor posts in Sri Aurbindo College on offer

Delhi University Sri Aurbindo College has invited applications for 111 Assistant Professor posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is three weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The advertisement was published in employment news on December 31, 2022. Candidates can apply online at www.aurobindo.du.ac.in.

DU Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 111 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

DU Recruitment Application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. Women candidates and candidates from SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply

DU Recruitment: Know how to apply

Go to the official website at www.aurobindo.du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Vacncy tab

Next, click on “Advertisement for the posts of Assistant Professors in various departments on a permanent basis”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link given to apply

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.