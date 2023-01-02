Home / Education / Employment News / DU Recruitment: Apply for 72 Assistant Professors posts at Satyawati College

DU Recruitment: Apply for 72 Assistant Professors posts at Satyawati College

employment news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Satyawati College has invites applications for Assistant Professors posts.

DU Recruitment: Apply for 72 Assistant Professors posts at Satyawati College(HT FIle)
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi University's Satyawati College has invited applications for 72 Assistant Professors posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 16, 2023, or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on December 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 72 vacancies of Assistant Professors posts.

DU Recruitment application fee: The application fee is 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories, and Women applicants.

Notification here

DU Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

du recruitment assistant professor
