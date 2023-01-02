DU Recruitment: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College to recruit 88 Assistant Professors
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has invited applications for 88 posts of Assistant Professors.
Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has invited applications for 88 vacancies of Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 20, 2023, or within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.
DU Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 88 vacancies for Assistant Professors.
DU Recruitment application fee: Candidates from the Unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category have to pay ₹500 as an application fee.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College recruitment: Know how to apply
Go to the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in
Register and proceed with the application
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Take a printout for future reference.
