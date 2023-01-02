DU Recruitment: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College to recruit 88 Assistant Professors

Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has invited applications for 88 vacancies of Assistant Professors. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 20, 2023, or within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Candidates can apply online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 88 vacancies for Assistant Professors.

DU Recruitment application fee: Candidates from the Unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category have to pay ₹500 as an application fee.

